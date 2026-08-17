Luigi Mangione Moves To Dismiss New York Murder Case Over Double Jeopardy

Luigi Mangione’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss his New York state murder charges, arguing that prosecuting him after his federal guilty plea for stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson would violate double jeopardy laws. The filing comes just after Mangione admitted in federal court to gunning down Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024, a confession that directly connects his federal and state cases.

Mangione, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges of interstate stalking resulting in death and cyberstalking, both tied to the shooting of Thompson. He told the judge, “I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died." His admission and plea could result in a life sentence when he is sentenced in federal court on December 18.

Within an hour of his plea, Mangione’s attorneys formally asked the state judge to drop the second-degree murder and weapons charges, saying New York law bars “dual prosecutions... for the same criminal act or offense.” The defense claims both state and federal prosecutors coordinated their cases to ensure Mangione faced two trials and maximize punishment, a move they argue goes against constitutional protections. “New York law does not permit a person to be prosecuted and punished twice for the exact same crime under a statute that covers successive prosecutions,” said defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Legal experts say Mangione’s argument may succeed because New York’s double jeopardy law is broader than federal standards.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have signaled they will fight the motion, stating, “While federal sentencing is pending, we are prepared to litigate the defense motions... The Manhattan D.A.’s Office remains committed to seeking justice for Mr. Thompson and his family."

Judge Gregory Carro will decide whether to dismiss the state charges or let the trial move forward. Legal arguments and court hearings are expected to delay the trial, which had been set for jury selection on September 8. Either side may appeal the judge’s eventual decision, possibly pushing any state trial even further into the future.