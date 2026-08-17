Michigan State Hires Dan Bartholomae As New AD

Michigan State University has appointed Dan Bartholomae as its new athletic director, transitioning from his role at Western Michigan University. The 46-year-old Bartholomae replaces J Batt, who left for the athletic director position at the University of Kentucky earlier this summer.

Bartholomae, recognized as a master fundraiser, significantly increased Western Michigan's athletic department donations by 40% in 2025 alone, with a total growth of 256% since he began in 2022. Under his leadership, the Broncos achieved notable success, including their first NCAA national championship in men's ice hockey since 1966 and a Mid-American Conference title in football. The university also broke ground on the $515 million Kalamazoo Event Center, a state-of-the-art facility for basketball and hockey.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Bartholomae's efforts have resulted in nearly $22 million in fundraising during the past school year. His strategic vision and ability to generate external operating revenue have been key factors in his success.

As he moves to East Lansing, Bartholomae is expected to bring his expertise and successful track record to Michigan State, aiming to elevate the university's athletic programs further. His appointment marks a new chapter for Michigan State as they look to build on their athletic achievements.