New Details Revealed In Death Of 'Heroes' Star Hayden Panettiere

New details are emerging about the sudden death of Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere.

The beloved actress was reportedly found unresponsive by police and EMS workers at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday (August 16) after responders received a 911 call from an "acquaintance," according to a statement from Greenville Police Department per People. Dispatch audio reportedly captured officials discussing an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" around the time.

On Monday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said that first responders arrived on scene to find a female in cardiac arrest, later identified as Panettiere. "Advanced cardiac life support measures" were attempted, but "resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful" and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 36.

Panettiere's death remains under investigation, but authorities report there are no "suspicious circumstances" or signs of foul play. An autopsy was performed on Monday that showed "no signs of trauma [...] that would have contributed to the death"; however, the cause and manner of death "remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies."

Panettiere began her career as a child star and built up a resume of roles in TV shows like Heroes, Nashville and Guiding Light as well as films like Bring It On: All or Nothing, Remember the Titans, and Scream 4, among many others. Following news of her death, tributes from friends and colleagues poured out on social media mourning the heartbreaking loss.

She is survived by 11-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.