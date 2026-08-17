NFL Franchise Values Surge 31 Percent Over Past Year

The value of NFL franchises has surged dramatically, with the average team now worth $9.34 billion, marking a 31% increase from last year. This is the largest one-year increase in franchise value in at least a decade, according to a report by Sportico. The Dallas Cowboys lead the league in value at $15.5 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The Cincinnati Bengals, valued at $7.4 billion, hold the lowest spot among NFL teams, yet they are still more valuable than all but six sports franchises globally outside the NFL. The NFL's collective value of its 32 teams is estimated at $299 billion, including real estate and related businesses.

The surge in franchise values is partly driven by record-breaking sales and investments. For example, the Seattle Seahawks were recently sold for $9.612 billion, and the league approved Arctos Partners' investment in the Cleveland Browns at a $9 billion valuation. The Cowboys, with their robust local revenue and sponsorship deals, continue to dominate the financial landscape of the NFL.

The increase in franchise values reflects the NFL's financial strength, with its teams generating an estimated $23.5 billion in revenue last year. The league's substantial media deals, worth $125 billion, significantly contribute to this financial growth. The NFL's unique position as a highly sought-after investment is bolstered by its limited number of teams and the absence of plans for expansion.