Panthers' Marchand Reveals Offseason Surgery

The Florida Panthers may face the start of their training camp next month with a significant player on the mend. Forward Brad Marchand, 38, recently disclosed that he underwent surgery for an unspecified injury. This revelation comes after Marchand missed the final 19 games of last season due to the same issue. In a social media video, Marchand expressed his initial hope to avoid surgery but ultimately had to undergo the procedure.

Marchand's surgery will prevent him from participating in former teammate Zdeno Chara's farewell game in Slovakia. "Unfortunately, I had to have surgery," Marchand said in the video. "With the time and recovery I'm going to need, I won't be able to make it and play in the game." The recovery period could last two months or more, potentially affecting his availability for the start of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Last season, Marchand was a key player for the Panthers, scoring 27 goals and 54 points in 52 games. He led the team in goals and was second in points before injuries cut his season short. Despite the setback, Marchand was determined to play in the Winter Olympics for Team Canada, where he contributed to their silver medal win.

The Panthers, who missed the postseason last year, hope to return to form with a healthy roster. However, Marchand's recovery will be closely monitored as training camp approaches. If he is not ready, the Panthers may consider giving rookie Sandis Vilmanis a chance on the third line alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.