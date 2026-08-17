Phil Collins Admits He’s Been Sober For Three Years After 'Dark Times'

By Will Mendelson

August 17, 2026

Little Dreams Foundation Gala Press Conference
Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Phil Collins opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction and the health crisis that nearly cost him his life.

The Genesis legend, 75, revealed that he has been sober for three years after relapsing into alcoholism in the 2020s.

“I went through some pretty dark times,” Collins told Prog in a new interview. “I’d wake up, have a glass of wine. Watch TV, read a book, have a glass of wine,” he said. “Some people’s insides can’t take it. Mine broke down.”

The music icon said his kidneys and liver were “waving the white flag” before he was hospitalized with organ failure in 2024. He spent much of his hospitalization unconscious, with his family eventually facing the possibility of taking him off life support.

The musician even admitted that his longtime manager summoned Collins' five children to his hospital bedside. Ultimately, the Grammy winner recovered and stopped drinking. Despite his health struggles, Collins said he’s feeling better than he has in years.

“Physically, now, I reckon I’m A1, 100%,” he said. “Haven’t drunk for three years.”

Phil Collins
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