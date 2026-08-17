Police Find Suspect In Virginia State University Shooting Hiding In Closet

Police arrested Camron Harris, a 19-year-old from Henrico, Virginia, on Saturday (August 15) after a shooting at Virginia State University (VSU) left five people injured. Harris was found hiding in a closet on the VSU campus, according to Chesterfield County Police. He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond on suspicion of four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the university's Quad Annexes, prompting a campus lockdown. Among the five victims, whose ages range from 17 to 23, one remains in critical condition. Only one of the victims, a 20-year-old, is a VSU student and has since been released from the hospital. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and police have not released the victims' names.

Authorities initially searched for multiple suspects but later lifted the lockdown, believing there was no immediate threat to the campus community. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Virginia State University, a historically Black university located in Ettrick, Virginia, has about 5,700 students. The shooting occurred as students prepared for the new academic year, with residence halls having opened a week prior and classes set to resume on Monday. Many students had just completed the university's "New Trojans Experience" for incoming students.

The university emphasized its commitment to student safety, stating, "The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority." Students have been advised to monitor their email for further safety measures and support services.