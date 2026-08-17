Rabid Beaver Attacks At State Parks Leave Two Teens, One Girl, 10, Injured

Rabid beaver attacks have led to the partial closure of popular state parks in Maryland after three separate incidents involving children and teens. On Wednesday (August 5), a 19-year-old man was bitten on the ankle while fishing at Cunningham Falls State Park near Thurmont, Maryland, prompting park officials to close all recreational water areas as a safety precaution, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The most recent attack follows a July 26 incident at the same park, where a 13-year-old swimmer was bitten by a beaver. The teenage boy suffered injuries to his hands and chest and was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. Both beavers involved in these attacks were captured, euthanized, and tested positive for rabies.

In response, authorities have closed large sections of Cunningham Falls State Park, including its lake, creek, and boat ramp, and have prohibited swimming, fishing, boating, and all water access until safety can be confirmed. Surveillance and removal efforts are ongoing, and a beaver lodge in the park has also been dismantled. The park, which draws over 575,000 visitors a year, remains partially open but under heightened caution.

A third beaver attack occurred at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County, where a 10-year-old girl was bitten while canoeing with a summer camp group. The beaver escaped after counselors intervened, and the girl was treated for lacerations at a local hospital. Although the beaver in this incident has not been caught, officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have closed a mile of trail near the site as a precaution.

Health departments in Frederick and Montgomery counties report there is currently no indication of a widespread rabies outbreak, though they urge the public to maintain a safe distance—at least 25 yards—from wildlife, especially beavers. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources emphasized that beaver attacks on humans are extremely rare and typically only happen when the animals are rabid.

Officials will continue monitoring the parks and advise visitors to remain cautious. Further closures or restrictions may occur if additional incidents are reported or rabid animals are found.