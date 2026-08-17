Ray J Defeats Orlando Brown During Wild Celebrity Boxing Match

Ray J had a lot of celebrity support when he walked into the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was accompanied by his sister, Brandy, and boxer Adrien Broner. They were also seen in Ray's dressing room before the match. At one point, Brandy had to clarify that she wasn't an impersonator and was actually there to cheer for her brother.



The fight went down after the two fighters had a couple of tense confrontations. During the press conference on Thursday, August 13, Ray J went across the stage to confront Brown after he called him "Brandy's brother." Once Brown stood up from his seat, Ray J hurled a pack of water bottles at his opponent and went back and forth with one another, nearly inciting a fight before the main event went down. The two faced each other again during the weigh-in, but Brown remained calm as Ray J talked smack to his face.



"Who you standing up to n***a?" Ray J said. "I'll slap the s**t out you right now."