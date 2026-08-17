Ray J Defeats Orlando Brown During Wild Celebrity Boxing Match
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2026
Ray J was dubbed the winner in his boxing match against Orlando Brown.
The two actors hit the ring on Saturday night, August 15, as part of the undercard for Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott's fight that aired on the Zeus Network. Ray J and Orlando Brown got some punches in during the first two rounds, especially when Ray threw several consistent jabs at Brown and knocked him to the floor in the second round. The third round was more entertaining than it was competitive. Nonetheless, Ray J was named the winner of the match, which made him fall to the ground in tears.
Ray J defeats Orlando Brown to redeem his boxing title 🥊😂 pic.twitter.com/h2syGtT9WT— Rowdy HipHop (@rowdyhiphop) August 16, 2026
Ray J had a lot of celebrity support when he walked into the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was accompanied by his sister, Brandy, and boxer Adrien Broner. They were also seen in Ray's dressing room before the match. At one point, Brandy had to clarify that she wasn't an impersonator and was actually there to cheer for her brother.
The fight went down after the two fighters had a couple of tense confrontations. During the press conference on Thursday, August 13, Ray J went across the stage to confront Brown after he called him "Brandy's brother." Once Brown stood up from his seat, Ray J hurled a pack of water bottles at his opponent and went back and forth with one another, nearly inciting a fight before the main event went down. The two faced each other again during the weigh-in, but Brown remained calm as Ray J talked smack to his face.
"Who you standing up to n***a?" Ray J said. "I'll slap the s**t out you right now."
BOOOYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!— BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) August 15, 2026
It’s fight day! 😂😂
Ray J vs Orlando Brown on Zeus Network! pic.twitter.com/gnflGfTeYS
⚖️ Ray J vs Orlando Brown— BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) August 14, 2026
Final Face Off 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f1d6Eqwocm
Ray J and Orlando Brown's fight happened after Big Lex and Tesehki opened up the undercard. The 'Baddies' star and Chrisean Rock's sister went head-to-head in the ring before Lex was named the winner. Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott faced off during the main event. Shields was accompanied by her man, Papoose, while Latto walked her to the ring. Shields ended up defeating Scott with a TKO in round six.
Check out more scenes from Ray J and Orlando Brown's match and see what Ray J had to say about the fight to The Breakfast Club below.
Nah Ray j and Orlando brown got me crying pic.twitter.com/PvgVZvpSqM— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 16, 2026
Ray J and Orlando Brown fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfKyU5IZ0Q— Clipnotic (@oneintheclip) August 16, 2026
Ray J is accompanied by Brandy and Adrien Broner for his fight with Orlando Brown! pic.twitter.com/NuNcLPiHFR— 808s & Car Shakes (@808andCarShakes) August 15, 2026