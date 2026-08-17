Ritchie Blackmore Opens Up About 'Very Emotional' Deep Purple Reunion

Ritchie Blackmore opened up about his emotional reunion with Deep Purple after more than three decades apart.

The guitarist, 81, reunited with his former bandmates on Aug. 12, joining the group for a performance of their iconic hit “Smoke on the Water.”

Speaking to Guitar Player days later, Blackmore reflected on the significance of the reunion, admitting he didn’t have much time to prepare before taking the stage.

“It was very moving because I went on very quickly and had to play immediately,” the musician told the outlet. “I couldn’t warm up, but I wasn’t there to be playing correct notes. I was there to see old friends I hadn’t seen in 40 years and we’re all getting older.”

Blackmore said he even wondered if the reunion could be the last time the former bandmates would see one another.

“I think we realized it could be the last time we see each other, maybe,” he said. “I was there to heal any wounds — but there weren’t any wounds,” he said. “Very emotional moment.”

Blackmore co-founded the rock group in 1968 before ultimately leaving them in 1993.