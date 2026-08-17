Social Media Addiction Trial Against Meta Starts Tuesday

Opening statements in a landmark trial against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, are set to begin Tuesday (August 18) in Oakland, California. Attorneys general from California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey are seeking $1.4 trillion in damages, alleging that Meta designed its platforms to foster addictive behavior among teens and children. The trial is being held in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, presided over by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The lawsuit claims that Meta engineered features like the "like" button, infinite scroll, and recommendation algorithms to capture young users' attention and prolong their time on social media. The states argue that this behavior prioritizes engagement over safety, leading to disruptions in education and sleep, and promoting issues like eating disorders. The lawsuit also alleges that Meta violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting data on children under 13 without parental consent.

Meta has already lost two similar lawsuits this year. In March, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google liable for a young woman's mental health issues linked to social media use, awarding her $6 million in damages. In New Mexico, Meta was ordered to pay $567 million and implement new safety measures.

Meta denies the allegations, stating that the claims are unsubstantiated and the financial demands disproportionate. A spokesperson for Meta emphasized the company's commitment to supporting young users and highlighted existing safety measures like private teen accounts and parental controls.

The trial is expected to last about six weeks and could include testimony from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The outcome could set a precedent for similar lawsuits and potentially lead to regulatory changes in the social media industry.