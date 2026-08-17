Supreme Court Denies Trump Petition

The Supreme Court has denied President Donald Trump's request to reconsider an appeal involving a $5 million judgment awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll. This decision, issued on Monday (August 17), follows the court's earlier refusal in June to hear Trump's appeal. The judgment stems from a jury finding Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s and defaming her in 2022.

The court's latest decision was delivered without comment or noted dissents. According to The Hill, rehearings at the Supreme Court are rare and only allowed under substantial intervening circumstances. Carroll's legal victory includes a payout of nearly $5.63 million, which encompasses the original judgment plus interest.

President Trump has another petition pending before the Supreme Court. This separate case involves an $83.3 million defamation judgment awarded to Carroll over additional claims made during his presidency. Trump argues that presidential immunity should shield him from such claims, and the court is expected to decide whether to hear this appeal in the fall.

The Globe and Mail reports that Trump's legal team contends the trial was unfair, claiming jurors improperly heard testimony from other women who accused him of assault. Despite these arguments, the Supreme Court has maintained its stance, leaving the previous verdicts intact.

The Associated Press notes that Carroll, a former advice columnist, publicly accused Trump of rape in 2019, which he denied. The jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation but not for rape. Trump's ongoing legal battles with Carroll highlight the complexities surrounding presidential immunity and defamation claims.