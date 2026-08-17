Tony Yayo Reveals What Really Happened During Scuffle With Travis Scott

By Tony M. Centeno

August 17, 2026

Tony Yayo & Travis Scott
Photo: Getty Images

Tony Yayo says the incident involving Travis Scott and Jordan Clarkson was nothing more than a little scuffle.

The G-Unit rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club Monday morning, August 17, to talk about his new Complex series Feed Yayo. During the conversation, Tony Yayo was talking about some of his favorite artists when Travis Scott's name was mentioned. After DJ Envy mentioned a rumor that G-Unit "roughed him up," Yayo said "something did pop off" that night and decided to disclose what actually happened. He said the incident went down right after he got off stage with 50 Cent and Uncle Murda.

"Walking through the club," Yayo begins. "I don't know what Travis Scott is on, but I heard he been wil'n like throwing clothes out of Michael Rubin house and all kind of s**t, rumors going on. And he just told the wrong person like, 'Yo you can't come through here. I'm drillin' s**t.' Like I guess he was on some gangsta s**t and n***as wasn't having it."

The altercation happened July 18 at Raising Canes' event at Zero Bond in New York City during Fanatics weekend. 50 Cent was the headliner, with Yayo and Murda joining him. At the time, TMZ only shared footage of the Houston rapper aggressively confronting someone toward the end of Fif's performance. After Scott's crew allegedly started chucking bottles at the unwanted cameraman, NBA star Jordan Clarkson tried to lower the temperature. Both Scott and Clarkson were reportedly escorted out of the event afterward.

Yayo said the confrontation occurred after 50 Cent had wrapped his set and was walking off stage. He recalled seeing a lot of other celebrities in the building at the time, so they didn't expect Scott to pop off the way he allegedly. Nonetheless, he brushed off the discourse as a light situation and said both Scott and Clarkson were on one that night.

"It was a little scuffle," Yayo said. "It ain't nothing. Shout out to Travis Scott."

Yayo also discussed his thoughts on Rick Ross and 50 Cent's issues, the business behind rap beefs and more. You can watch the entire conversation on Netflix, but catch some clips below.

Tony YayoTravis Scott
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