"Walking through the club," Yayo begins. "I don't know what Travis Scott is on, but I heard he been wil'n like throwing clothes out of Michael Rubin house and all kind of s**t, rumors going on. And he just told the wrong person like, 'Yo you can't come through here. I'm drillin' s**t.' Like I guess he was on some gangsta s**t and n***as wasn't having it."



The altercation happened July 18 at Raising Canes' event at Zero Bond in New York City during Fanatics weekend. 50 Cent was the headliner, with Yayo and Murda joining him. At the time, TMZ only shared footage of the Houston rapper aggressively confronting someone toward the end of Fif's performance. After Scott's crew allegedly started chucking bottles at the unwanted cameraman, NBA star Jordan Clarkson tried to lower the temperature. Both Scott and Clarkson were reportedly escorted out of the event afterward.



Yayo said the confrontation occurred after 50 Cent had wrapped his set and was walking off stage. He recalled seeing a lot of other celebrities in the building at the time, so they didn't expect Scott to pop off the way he allegedly. Nonetheless, he brushed off the discourse as a light situation and said both Scott and Clarkson were on one that night.



"It was a little scuffle," Yayo said. "It ain't nothing. Shout out to Travis Scott."



Yayo also discussed his thoughts on Rick Ross and 50 Cent's issues, the business behind rap beefs and more. You can watch the entire conversation on Netflix, but catch some clips below.