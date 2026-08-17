Tropical Storm Lala Moves On After Hawaii Devastation

Tropical Storm Lala is moving westward away from Hawaii after causing significant damage across the islands. The storm, which weakened from a hurricane, left at least one person dead and caused widespread destruction. According to the National Hurricane Center, Lala is now over 300 miles west of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph.

The storm brought torrential rains, leading to flooding and mudslides, especially on the Big Island. More than 120,000 customers remain without power, with Hawaiian Electric warning that some outages may last for weeks. Governor Josh Green estimated the damage at hundreds of millions of dollars, noting that over 100 homes and eight bridges were damaged.

Civil Beat reported that emergency responders are conducting search and rescue operations, with several homes swept off their foundations. The island of Oahu, including Honolulu, remains under a flash flood warning as heavy rains persist.

As Lala moves away, officials continue to warn of potential flash floods and mudslides. The storm's impact has been exacerbated by an ongoing marine heatwave and a developing Super El Niño, which have increased storm activity in the central Pacific. Recovery efforts are underway, with power restoration and damage assessments expected to take time.