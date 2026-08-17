Trump Defends Reducing Military Exercises With South Korea

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea, citing a lack of support from Seoul in U.S. efforts against Iran. Speaking to reporters on Monday (August 17), Trump expressed disappointment over South Korea's refusal to assist in the denuclearization of Iran, despite the presence of 39,000 U.S. troops in South Korea.

Trump announced the reduction in military exercises, describing them as costly and inappropriate, given his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He noted on Truth Social that South Korea had declined to join the U.S. in its efforts regarding Iran, which he found surprising given the U.S. military presence in South Korea.

According to BBC News, South Korea's Blue House is reviewing Trump's comments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a favorable relationship between Washington and Pyongyang. The joint exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, began on Monday and are set to continue until August 27. Despite Trump's announcement, South Korea stated the drills would proceed as scheduled.

The decision to reduce the exercises has drawn criticism, with experts warning it could weaken military readiness and alliance coordination. CNN reports that Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University, cautioned that scaling back these exercises could slow South Korea's defense capabilities and weaken deterrence against potential conflicts in Asia.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung expressed hopes for talks with North Korea to formally end the Korean War, which technically remains active since an armistice was signed in 1953. Lee emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and dialogue among involved parties.

The Hill reported that South Korea is actively participating in international discussions surrounding a ceasefire in Iran and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.