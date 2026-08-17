Trump, Ossoff Trade Barbs Amid White House Ballroom Court Fight

President Donald Trump and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff are trading sharp words as legal battles continue over the controversial White House ballroom project. The exchange heated up after Senator Ossoff criticized President Trump during a Sunday rally, accusing him of prioritizing the construction of a new ballroom and traveling with his aide, Natalie Harp, over presidential duties.

On Monday, President Trump responded from the Oval Office, referring to Senator Ossoff as "Pee Wee Herman" and insisting that the ballroom is essential for national security. This dispute comes as the Trump administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to overturn a recent injunction that halted most above-ground construction on the 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

A federal appeals court panel voted two-to-one on Friday to block further above-ground work, stating that Congress had not approved the project and retains control over funding for White House developments. The ruling allows only underground construction related to security features to proceed. According to The Hill, the decision highlighted that no president has ever unilaterally demolished significant portions of the White House using private donations without congressional approval.

The Trump administration argues that the project, funded by private donors at a cost of about $400 million, does not require further congressional authorization. The emergency Supreme Court filing emphasized recent security threats, including a reported missile threat against Air Force One, as justification for the new secure space. Solicitor General D. John Sauer called the lower court’s injunction “extraordinary and unlawful,” warning it could leave the White House exposed and the site incomplete. The administration seeks a Supreme Court ruling before the appeals court order takes effect on Thursday, August 21 as reported by NewsNation.

Critics, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argue that the administration has tried to “outrun the courts” by accelerating construction. The preservation group’s attorney, Tad Heuer, stated, "No one is above the law and the President must seek authorization from Congress before building this ballroom" as covered by WJBF.

Chief Justice John Roberts has set a Tuesday deadline for a response from the plaintiffs. As of Monday, about 65% of the ballroom project is complete, with underground work continuing for security-related features. The Supreme Court’s decision will determine whether above-ground construction can resume or remains on hold while broader legal questions are resolved.