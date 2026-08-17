Trump Warns Oman Amid Iran Strait Talks

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Oman, threatening military action if the country interferes with U.S. negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The warning comes as the Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire, potentially escalating tensions in the region.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday (August 17), President Trump stated, "If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s— out of them." The comment was made in the context of ongoing discussions between Oman and Iran to establish new shipping lanes in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is vital, as it facilitated the passage of 34% of the world's crude oil in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.

The negotiations between Oman and Iran aim to reopen the strait, which has seen significantly reduced traffic since the onset of hostilities. Iran has demanded the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade and the payment of reparations as part of any agreement. Meanwhile, President Trump has demanded Iran provide reparations for past conflicts and protests, as reported by The Hill.

The situation remains tense as the 60-day negotiating period nears its end, with no extension in sight. The U.S. and Iran have violated the interim deal multiple times, engaging in strikes since early July. President Trump has indicated that he is "not in a hurry" to finalize a permanent agreement with Iran, citing the existence of a back channel for communication with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has stated that an understanding has been reached with Oman regarding a transit route map, but details remain scarce. The U.S. has been pressing for a reopening of the strait before lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, as reported by The Guardian.

The threat to Oman is not unprecedented; President Trump previously made similar statements in May. As the deadline looms, the potential for increased regional conflict remains a significant concern.