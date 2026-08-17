Trump Welcomes Hero Lifeguard Ryder Williams To White House

President Donald Trump honored 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams at the White House on Monday (August 17) for his heroic actions in saving a young swimmer. Williams, who hails from Santa Cruz, California, rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai from dangerous surf at Seabright State Beach on July 25. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump praised Williams, saying, "What you did was incredible and everybody saw it." The president also noted that Williams' actions serve as an inspiration for young Americans. The event was attended by Williams, Nathaniel Rai, and their families.

The rescue occurred when Williams noticed Rai struggling in the water. Despite the challenging conditions, with waves up to 10 feet tall, Williams managed to keep the boy afloat until another lifeguard arrived to assist. Williams later recounted the tense moments, saying, "I just need to hold my position until my partner can get here because I’m not going to be able to get him out on my own."

Nathaniel's father, Sumit Rai, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Gratefully, he's alive. It's a miracle." The rescue was one of about 25 performed by Santa Cruz lifeguards that day due to massive swells along the California coast.

Trump had announced his intention to honor Williams shortly after the rescue, posting on social media about the lifeguard's bravery. Eric Trump also praised Williams, calling the rescue "truly the best of America."

Williams, who returned to his lifeguard duties after the rescue, emphasized that saving lives is a team effort. "Together that day, we had many units on and all the tower staff. Without working together, we would not be able to make many of the rescues we do," he said.