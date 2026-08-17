U.S.-Iran Ceasefire MOU Set To Expire Amid Tensions

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran, designed to halt hostilities, is set to expire on Monday (August 17). The agreement, reached in June after high-level talks mediated by Pakistan, aimed to pause fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. However, both sides have accused each other of violating the terms, leading to little interest in extending the agreement.

The MOU, signed by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was intended to end over three months of conflict that had severely impacted Gulf commerce, especially oil exports. The deal included provisions for ending military operations and negotiating a final agreement within 60 days, which could be extended by mutual consent. However, according to Al Jazeera, disputes arose shortly after the signing, with accusations of violations from both sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Saturday (August 15) that Iran has not decided to restart negotiations with the U.S. and is working on a separate agreement with Oman for new shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, President Trump announced plans to claim the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. territory, escalating tensions further.

The MOU's expiration could lead to renewed hostilities, as both countries have continued military operations despite the agreement. Iran has accused the U.S. of failing to lift sanctions and remove its naval blockade, while the U.S. has criticized Iran for not clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains tense, with both sides asserting control over the strategic waterway.

As the MOU expires, the possibility of future negotiations remains uncertain. Iran's recent reshuffle in its national security apparatus suggests a tougher stance in any potential talks. The international community watches closely as the expiration of the MOU could have significant implications for regional stability and global oil markets.