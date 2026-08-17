Vikings' Jamal Adams Out For Season

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their versatile defender, Jamal Adams, for the entire 2026 NFL season due to a right knee injury. Adams suffered the injury during the Vikings' preseason victory over the New York Giants on Saturday (August 15). According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury is season-ending.

Adams, who was signed just before training camp, had been taking significant first-team reps and had even changed his jersey number from 54 to 32, as the Vikings planned to utilize him more at safety. The 30-year-old has had a career marked by injuries but was looking for a fresh start in Minnesota after playing for teams like the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders.

In his career, Adams has recorded 546 tackles, 22.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 36 pass deflections. He was a sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets and made three consecutive All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams from 2018 to 2020.

With Adams sidelined, the Vikings may consider bringing back free-agent safety Harrison Smith. Smith, a longtime star for the Vikings, has not officially retired, and a reunion could be beneficial following Adams' injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed the team's disappointment, noting that initial examinations of Adams' injury "don't look good," as reported by HEAVY.

The Vikings, who finished last season with a 9-8 record, are aiming to improve their standing in the NFC North. Adams' injury is a significant setback for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.