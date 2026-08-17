What Time Are NFL Preseason Games This Week? Find Out How You Can Listen!

By Bill Galluccio

August 20, 2026

Below view of American football players on a beginning of the match.
Photo: skynesher / E+ / Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason kicks off tonight (August 20) with a pair of match-ups starting at 8pm E.T. and continues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the full schedule below:

Thursday, August 20

Las Vegas Raiders @ Houston Texans — 8:00 PM ET

Listen

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers — 10:00 PM ET

Listen

Friday, August 21

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Carolina Panther @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 7:30 PM ET

Listen

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos — 9:00 PM ET

Listen

Saturday, August 22

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions — 12:00 PM ET

Listen

Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:00 PM ET

Listen

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins — 4:00 PM ET

Listen

Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals — 10:00 PM ET

Listen

Sunday, August 23

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans — 8:00 PM ET

Listen

Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.

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