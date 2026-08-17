What Time Are NFL Preseason Games This Week? Find Out How You Can Listen!
By Bill Galluccio
August 20, 2026
Week 2 of the NFL Preseason kicks off tonight (August 20) with a pair of match-ups starting at 8pm E.T. and continues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the full schedule below:
Thursday, August 20
Las Vegas Raiders @ Houston Texans — 8:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Houston — 95.7 The Fan
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers — 10:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Los Angeles — AM 570 KLAC | ALT 98.7
Friday, August 21
New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Pittsburgh — 102.5 DVE / Fox Sports 970
- New York — Q104.3
Carolina Panther @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 7:30 PM ET
• Listen
- Carolina — 99.7 The Fox
Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos — 9:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Green Bay — 97.3 The Game | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230
- Denver — 850 AM / 94.1 FM KOA | 103.5 The Fox
Saturday, August 22
Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions — 12:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Washington — Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
- Detroit — 97.1 The Ticket
Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Buffalo — WGR 550 SportsRadio
- Cleveland — 98.5 WNCX | 92.3 The Fan
Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Atlanta — 92-9 The Game
- Indianapolis — 107.5 The Fan
Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Baltimore— ESPN 630 | El Zol 107.9
- Minnesota — 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:00 PM ET
• Listen
- New Orleans— WWL
- Los Angeles— 93.1 Jack FM
New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins — 4:00 PM ET
• Listen
- New York— WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
- Miami — Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Chicago— ESPN 1000
- Cincinnati — ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- New York—
- Philadelphia — SportsRadio 94WIP
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Kansas— 106.5 The Wolf
- Tampa Bay — 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.7 WDAE
Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals — 10:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Dallas — 105.3 The Fan | La Grande 107.5 FM
Sunday, August 23
Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans — 8:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Tennessee — 104-5 The Zone
Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.