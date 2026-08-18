2026 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Revealed

The nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards have finally been revealed.

The list of nominees up for Moon Person trophies at the 2026 VMAs was announced on Monday (August 18). Leading the nominations for the night is Madonna, whose decades-long career continues to dominate with 11 nods total. Taylor Swift follows closely behind with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter both earned seven. Other highly-nominated artists include Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, who all received five nominations.

Several artists also received their very first VMA nomination, including Olivia Dean, Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, CORTIS, Stella Lefty, Tucker Wetmore, GENER8ION, Yung Lean and Sienna Spiro, per People.

The 2026 MTV VMAs will air live from Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27, on CBS, MTV and Paramount+ and be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. Fan voting on 13 categories is open through 6 p.m. ET on September 25, with voting for best new artist available into the night of the show, at vote.mtv.com.

Keep reading to see the full list of nominations.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean"

Madonna – "Confessions II - The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

BTS – "Swim"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"

Best New Artist, presented by The General Insurance

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips"

French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Charli xcx – "SS26"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – "Safe"

Don Toliver – "E85"

Drake – "Janice STFU"

Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL"

Travis Scott – "DUMBO"

Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONUGE"

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious"

Dave & Tems – "Raindance"

Justin Bieber – "YUKON"

Kehlani – "Folded"

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime"

Best Alternative

Geese – "Taxes"

mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX YOUR FACE"

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"

Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure"

SOMBR – "Homewrecker"

Tame Impala – "Dracula"

twenty one pilots – "Drag Path"

Best Dance, presented by BACARDI Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion"

Harry Styles – "Aperture"

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY"

Madonna – "Confessions II - The Film"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

Slayyyter – "DANCE..."

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka"

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"

Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO"

KAROL G – "Papasito"

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla"

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA"

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – "JUMP"

BTS – "SWIM"

CORTIS – "REDRED"

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP"

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI"

LISA – "Dream ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Best Country

Ella Langly – "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo"

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle"

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl"

Stella Lefty – "Boston"

Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette"

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Taylor Swift – "Opalite"

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – "SS26"

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY"

Madonna – "Confession II - The Film"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY"

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Madonna – "Confession II - The Film"

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Madonna – "Confession II - The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean"

Harry Styles – "Dance No More"

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP"

Madonna – "Confession II - The Film"

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed"

Madonna – "Confession II - The Film"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"