American Tourist Killed While Hiking Sicily’s Mount Etna

A 29-year-old American tourist from Kansas died after being struck by lightning while hiking on Sicily’s Mount Etna, Italy’s most active volcano, on Sunday evening (August 17). The man was hiking in an exposed, barren area of the volcano known as Rocca Capra at about 4,600 feet above sea level when the incident occurred.

Italian firefighters reported that the man was rescued by helicopter after the lightning strike, but he was later declared dead by medical staff. His identity has not been released. The area where the man was hiking had been closed to visitors due to recent volcanic activity. Authorities have shut down large sections of the volcano’s slopes to protect hikers, especially after a series of eruptions forced Catania airport to close for most of the previous week.

Officials noted that, in recent decades, more people have died on Mount Etna due to lightning strikes than from volcanic eruptions. The last eruption-related fatalities occurred in 1987. Authorities continue to warn visitors to respect closures and heed safety advisories, especially during periods of intense volcanic activity.