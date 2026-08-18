Bonnie Tyler Fans Gather For ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ Singer’s Funeral

By Will Mendelson

August 18, 2026

Music For The Marsden 2020
Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Bonnie Tyler’s fans gathered in Wales to pay their respects to the late music icon ahead of her funeral.

A procession took place on Saturday (Aug. 15) in the singer's native Wales.

Per Sky News, hundreds of people gathered as a black hearse carrying the late musician made its way through the streets. Her coffin was draped in the Welsh flag, while flowers covered the hood and a photo of the singer was visible through the vehicle’s window. Fans also gathered outside Tyler’s home to leave floral tributes, with her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” playing in the streets, according to local reports.

One fan, 18-year-old Carys Edwards, described Tyler as “an inspiration to everybody.”

“When we found out she passed away, it was such a heartbreak to all of us,” Edwards told the outlet.

The "Holding Out for a Hero" hitmaker died at the age of 75 on July 8 at a hospital near her home in Portugal.

The singer had been in the hospital since May, when she underwent emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Bonnie Tyler
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