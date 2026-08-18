Chiefs OC Speaks For First Time Since Wife's Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the public today, speaking for the first time since his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at their home in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday, July 26. Mia, 57, is on the road to recovery, and Eric expressed gratitude for the privacy afforded to his family during this challenging time. He noted that Mia has progressed enough to give her blessing for his return to the team's training camp.

Their son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, faces charges related to the shooting, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently held without bond in Loudoun County and is awaiting a mental health competency evaluation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared an update on Mia's condition, stating she has been released from the intensive care unit and is doing better. Reid emphasized the importance of family during these times, saying, "Real life. You take care of that."

Eric Bieniemy, who returned to the Chiefs this offseason, has been in contact with the team during his absence. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned that Bieniemy has been actively involved via Zoom and live streaming practices. Mahomes expressed excitement for Bieniemy's return, highlighting his energy and presence on the field.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Chiefs organization and its players remain supportive of the Bieniemy family. The team is focused on maintaining a sense of normalcy while awaiting Eric's full return.