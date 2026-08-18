The new dates come after Usher and Chris Brown have already earned over $100 million from their "R&B Tour." According to Live Nation, the duo has racked up $101.9 million from 566,043 tickets sold at the first 13 sold-out stadium concerts. The tour began on June 26 with a sold-out show in Denver. It's set to run until December 12, when it will wrap up in Tampa, Fla.



Usher and Chris Brown's "R&B Tour" is on track to become one of the most successful tours of the year. They're currently trending at No. 2 behind Bad Bunny, who remains at No. 1 thanks to his per-show ticket average of 52,479 from 14 recent performances on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.”



Tickets for the new dates start Thursday, August 20, at 10 a.m. If you haven't already, sign up now through Tuesday, August 18, at 10 p.m. ET. General ticket sales begin Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. See the full list of dates below.