Chris Brown & Usher Add More Dates To ‘R&B Tour’ After Earning $100 Million
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2026
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown are expanding their epic "R&B Tour" by adding a few new stops and extending their stay in some cities.
On Monday, August 17, Raymond and Brown revealed a list of additional dates for their widely popular joint tour. They've added new locations including Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia, and Indianapolis. The duo will return to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. for a third show on October 15. They will also perform for a third night in Miami, and added a fifth show in Los Angeles.
"You all are STILL not playing about The R&B Tour!" they said. "The love has been unreal, so we’re keeping it going and adding MORE DATES."
The new dates come after Usher and Chris Brown have already earned over $100 million from their "R&B Tour." According to Live Nation, the duo has racked up $101.9 million from 566,043 tickets sold at the first 13 sold-out stadium concerts. The tour began on June 26 with a sold-out show in Denver. It's set to run until December 12, when it will wrap up in Tampa, Fla.
Usher and Chris Brown's "R&B Tour" is on track to become one of the most successful tours of the year. They're currently trending at No. 2 behind Bad Bunny, who remains at No. 1 thanks to his per-show ticket average of 52,479 from 14 recent performances on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.”
Tickets for the new dates start Thursday, August 20, at 10 a.m. If you haven't already, sign up now through Tuesday, August 18, at 10 p.m. ET. General ticket sales begin Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. See the full list of dates below.
Additional Usher & Chris Brown "R&B Tour" Dates
East Rutherford — Oct 15
Baltimore — Oct 17
Cincinnati — Oct 24
Columbia — Oct 29
Indianapolis — Oct 31
Atlanta — Nov 5
Los Angeles — Nov 16
Miami — Dec 6