Chrisean Rock Gets Into Street Fight With Woman As Blueface Hypes Her Up

Chrisean Rock and Blueface were out and about soon after the "Thotiana" rapper left his and Neveah's baby shower. The event was livestreamed through Blue's Kick account, where fans got to see what went down in real time. Before they arrived at the location, Blueface and Neveah got into an argument after Blue joked that he invited Chrisean to the baby shower. Unfortunately, the joke was on Blue because Chrisean actually pulled up to their home unannounced before they left, and Neveah was not happy.



Blueface and Neveah are set to welcome their first child together. Blue already has three other children, one with Chrisean and two with his ex, Jaidyn Alexis. Although Blue and Neveah have been together for quite some time, Blue recently reunited with Chrisean and their son, Chrisean Jr., during a long weekend trip. After Blue and Chrisean were spotted kissing and getting cozy in a jacuzzi together, Neveah looked fed up during a livestream and seemingly removed her things from his home.



Blue and Neveah's child may be arriving sooner than expected. During his livestream last night, Neveah called Blue and told him that her contractions were two minutes. She also said she was three centimeters dilated. As of this report, it's not clear if the child has arrived yet. See the clip from his livestream below.