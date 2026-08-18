Colts Sign Veteran WR Keenan Allen to One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year contract worth up to $8.32 million, according to multiple reports. The 34-year-old Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, joins the Colts to bolster their receiving corps, which has been thinned by offseason moves and injuries.

Allen, who was a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft from Cal, spent the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024. He returned to the Chargers last season, recording 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Despite a career-low average of 9.6 yards per reception in 2025, Allen remains a valuable possession receiver.

The Colts have been eyeing Allen for several months, especially after trading veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers and with their current No. 1 receiver, Alec Pierce, recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Pierce, who led the league in yards per catch, has yet to participate in training camp, leaving his status for Week 1 uncertain.

Allen's signing reunites him with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who previously served as the Chargers' offensive coordinator. Steichen's familiarity with Allen and the offensive system he brings from the Chargers are expected to help integrate Allen quickly into the Colts' lineup.

Allen is ranked 13th in NFL history with 1,055 career receptions, totaling 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns. His addition to the Colts is seen as a strategic move to provide depth and experience to the team's receiving group, allowing younger receivers like Josh Downs to focus on stretching the field.