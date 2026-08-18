Cubs' Crow-Armstrong Joins 30-30 Club On Historic Night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made history on Monday night (August 17) by hitting both a leadoff and a walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox, becoming the first Cubs player to achieve this feat. The 24-year-old also joined the prestigious 30-30 Club for the second consecutive season, solidifying his case for the National League MVP.

Crow-Armstrong's performance was pivotal in the Cubs' 7-5 victory over their cross-town rivals at Wrigley Field. He began the game with a leadoff homer and ended it with a dramatic two-run walk-off blast in the 10th inning. This achievement places him among a select group of players, including Chris Young and Ian Kinsler, who have hit both a leadoff and a walk-off home run in the same game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is only the sixth player in MLB history to do so.

With 30 home runs and 31 stolen bases this season, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player to have back-to-back 30-30 seasons. His outstanding performance has him leading the league in several statistical categories, including fielding run value and outs above average. Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Crow-Armstrong, saying, "This might be his best game in the big leagues right here. It was an amazing game."

The Cubs' victory was a team effort, with contributions from pitcher Shota Imanaga, who struck out 10 batters, and reliever Jacob Webb, who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning. The win keeps the Cubs in the top NL Wild Card spot, while Crow-Armstrong's heroics continue to fuel MVP discussions alongside Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Crow-Armstrong's remarkable night was a testament to his skill and determination, as he finished with four hits, including a single, double, and a walk, narrowly missing a cycle. As Cubs fans chanted "M-V-P!" throughout the stadium, Crow-Armstrong expressed his joy, saying, "When you play a game like we did tonight, that's all the fun that I need in my life, ever."