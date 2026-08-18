Disney, ABC Sues FCC Over Broadcast License Review

The Walt Disney Company has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing it of launching a "retaliatory campaign" against ABC. The lawsuit aims to halt the FCC's early renewal proceedings for several ABC stations, a process initiated shortly after President Donald Trump criticized the network over a joke made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about First Lady Melania Trump.

The FCC, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, began the early review of ABC's licenses, citing concerns over Disney's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices. The review affects eight ABC stations, including major markets like Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. According to the Los Angeles Times, this unprecedented move has not been seen in over 50 years.

Disney's attorneys argue that the FCC's actions are politically motivated, aiming to pressure media companies to align with the administration's views. The lawsuit highlights a social media post by President Trump questioning whether broadcast licenses should be terminated following Kimmel's joke. The FCC's inquiry has drawn criticism from Democrats and media freedom advocates, who view it as an attack on free speech.

The FCC maintains that broadcasters must operate in the public interest and has defended its actions as a necessary review of ABC's compliance with federal laws. However, NPR reports that the FCC's actions have sparked widespread concern about the potential for political influence over media regulation.

As the legal battle unfolds, the FCC is expected to make a determination on the license renewals next month. Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders warns that the FCC's actions could set a dangerous precedent for media freedom in the United States.