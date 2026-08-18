Eric Swalwell Admits To Relations With Suspected Spy

Former Congressman Eric Swalwell has admitted to having "physical relations" with a suspected Chinese spy, according to newly declassified documents released by the White House Transparency Task Force on Monday (August 17). Swalwell, who resigned from Congress in April amid sexual misconduct allegations, told the FBI in 2015 that he met the woman, Christine Fang, in 2012 at an event for the Chinese American community.

Swalwell stated that he had "physical relations with Fang on a handful of occasions" but never dated her or had a romantic relationship. The FBI investigated whether Fang made illegal campaign contributions in exchange for internships in Swalwell's office from 2014 to 2017. The probe found no evidence of a quid pro quo exchange but determined that Fang violated other criminal laws, including international bulk cash smuggling and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Fang has since left the United States and is barred from reentry.

Swalwell dropped out of the California gubernatorial race and resigned from Congress following allegations of sexual assault by multiple women, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. His lawyer, Sara Azari, stated that the documents released Monday reveal "nothing new" and criticized the release as political retaliation against Swalwell, a known critic of President Donald Trump.

The House Ethics Committee concluded a two-year investigation into Swalwell's interactions with Fang in 2023, deciding not to take further action. A special election is underway to fill the District 14 seat he once held.