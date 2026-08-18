FAA Investigates After Tire Damage At Chicago O'Hare

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after two airplanes experienced tire damage during separate incidents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday (August 17). An American Airlines flight from New York's LaGuardia Airport blew two tires while landing at O'Hare in the afternoon. According to the FAA, the plane landed safely around 2 p.m., and passengers disembarked using stairs. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, surrounded the aircraft, which was taken out of service for inspection by American Airlines. The airline expressed gratitude to its team members for their professionalism and apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

Just hours later, a United Airlines flight from Omaha, Nebraska, also suffered tire damage upon arrival at O'Hare. Passengers deplaned using stairs and were transported back to the terminal by bus. This incident follows a similar event less than a week ago, when a United plane had to abort takeoff due to blown tires. Earlier this month, a Southwest Airlines jet encountered nose gear tire issues while landing at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents. The FAA is conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the tire damage. Despite the incidents, delays at O'Hare were minimal, with most flights experiencing less than 15 minutes of delay.