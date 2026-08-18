Judge Rules Against Trump Administration In FBI HQ Dispute

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump Administration's attempt to halt the relocation of the FBI headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Maryland. The decision, delivered on Monday (August 17) by U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, prevents the administration from moving the FBI to the Ronald Reagan Building in D.C., as initially planned by the General Services Administration (GSA) during the Biden administration.

The GSA had announced in 2023 that the new FBI headquarters would be built in Greenbelt, Maryland, following a comprehensive site selection process. However, the Trump Administration sought to reverse this decision, opting instead to keep the FBI in Washington, D.C. Maryland officials, led by Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, filed a lawsuit, arguing that the administration's actions violated federal law by disregarding Congress's directives.

Judge Chuang's ruling emphasized that the administration's attempt to redirect funds for the Reagan Building renovation was unlawful. The judge cited the 2026 Appropriations Act Provision, which prohibits using previously allocated funds for the Reagan Building until a complete architectural plan for the new headquarters is submitted.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other state officials hailed the ruling as a victory for Maryland, emphasizing the economic benefits of hosting the FBI headquarters in Prince George's County. The move is expected to bring 7,500 jobs and significant investment to the area.

The Trump Administration may appeal the decision, but Maryland officials, including County Executive Aisha Braveboy, remain determined to see the project through. Braveboy stated, "We are going to be vigilant because we know that the Trump administration could appeal this decision."

The court has ordered both parties to submit a joint status report within two weeks to outline the next steps in the litigation.