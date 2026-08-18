Kanye West To Perform In Russia This October

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is set to perform in Russia this October. According to a social media post from Gazprom Arena on Monday (August 17), the concerts will take place in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11. This announcement comes after West faced bans and cancellations in several European countries due to a series of antisemitic remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler and the use of Nazi imagery. West has attributed these comments to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder.

The concerts at Gazprom Arena, which is the home ground for the Zenit St. Petersburg soccer club, will mark West's return to Russia after his previous visit in 2024. Tickets for the concerts range from 9,000 rubles ($106) to 160,000 rubles ($1,885), with the cheapest tickets selling out within an hour, as reported by the state news agency TASS.

Despite the controversy surrounding his remarks, West has continued to perform internationally, drawing large crowds in countries like Turkey, Georgia, and Kazakhstan. If the St. Petersburg shows proceed, West will become one of the biggest international music stars to perform in Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The concerts are expected to attract significant attention, given West's recent history and the geopolitical climate. The events will be closely watched by fans and critics alike, as West continues to navigate the fallout from his controversial statements.