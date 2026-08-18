Kushner: No Rebuilding Gaza Until Hamas Disarms

Jared Kushner, U.S. envoy and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, announced that the Gaza Strip will not undergo reconstruction until Hamas disarms. This statement follows the devastation caused by the war with Israel, which began after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks. On Monday (August 17), Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation.

Kushner emphasized on Fox News that while there is a plan to rebuild Gaza, investments will not be made if the area is prone to terrorist control or further destruction. He stated, "Nobody wants to put more money into a place that’s gone on for so long if it’s just going to be taken over by terrorists or blown up again."

The U.S.-backed plan involves Hamas disarming as a precursor to Israeli withdrawal and an end to attacks on Gaza. However, Israel has rejected this proposal, insisting on complete demilitarization before making concessions. Kushner reiterated that Israel's right to defend itself would not be restricted if threats arise.

The meeting with Netanyahu resulted in an agreement that no reconstruction will occur until Hamas's weapons are surrendered, a process to be supervised by an American military general. NBC News reported that Kushner and Netanyahu agreed on establishing working groups to focus on disarmament and public health issues in Gaza.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, skepticism remains among Palestinians in Gaza. Many doubt the effectiveness of the talks and seek a comprehensive solution that ensures peace and stability. According to AP News, the disarmament process is contingent on the creation of a Palestinian state, a condition Israel's government currently rejects.

The ongoing conflict has claimed thousands of lives, and the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. The international community continues to watch closely as negotiations unfold, with the hope of achieving a lasting resolution.