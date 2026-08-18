Legal Battle Involving Nick Reiner's Trust Fund Remains Unsettled

A legal dispute over Nick Reiner's trust fund continues unresolved as the Los Angeles Superior Court did not reach a decision on Monday (August 17). Reiner, who is facing charges for the murder of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, filed a declaration demanding $558,000 from his trust fund to cover his defense costs. The trust fund was set up by his parents, and Reiner argues he is entitled to the money since he turned 30 before the alleged crime occurred.

The case is being heard in probate court, where the trust's managers argue that California's "Slayer Statute" prevents disbursement of funds to someone accused of killing the trust's creators. According to NBC Los Angeles, the judge has scheduled another hearing for October 23 to make a final ruling.

Reiner's former defense attorney, Alan Jackson, who had previously resigned, was present at the hearing and expressed hope for a resolution in Reiner's favor. Jackson stated that Reiner is entitled to his funds as he has not been convicted of any crime related to his parents' deaths.

Reiner was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including multiple murders and lying in wait. The charges carry the potential for a death sentence if pursued by prosecutors. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has indicated the case is eligible for capital punishment.

The legal proceedings are expected to impact the timeline of Reiner's murder trial, which has yet to be scheduled. Reiner remains in custody without bail as he awaits the outcome of both the probate and criminal cases.