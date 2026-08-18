Little League World Series Festivities Begin Tonight

The Little League World Series festivities kick off tonight in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with the much-anticipated 20th annual Grand Slam Parade. The parade, starting at 5 p.m. (ET) at the intersection of Maynard Street and West Fourth Street, will welcome the 20 teams participating in the 2026 Little League World Series. The parade route will proceed along Fourth Street and conclude at Market Street.

The Grand Slam Parade, which marks the beginning of the 79th Little League World Series, is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators, similar to the over 40,000 attendees in 2025. According to the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will feature all 20 Little League teams, a former Major League Baseball player or manager, regional and local marching bands, dance groups, floats, and fire trucks. The event will be broadcast live by WNEPTV, the ABC affiliate from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Following tonight's festivities, the 12-day tournament will commence tomorrow (August 19) and conclude with the championship game on August 30. Little League International will host more than 340 games broadcast on ESPN platforms, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the action. For more details on game schedules and broadcasts, visit ESPN.com/Watch.