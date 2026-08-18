LL COOL J, Lil' Kim & More To Perform At 2026 Rock The Bells Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2026
Rock The Bells Festival is set to bring a crew of Hip-Hop legends "home for the holidays" this year.
On Monday, August 17, Rock The Bells and Black Promoters Collective announced the lineup for its third annual music festival ahead of its return to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., during Thanksgiving weekend. LL COOL J will headline once again and share the stage with fellow legends like Lil' Kim, Method Man & Redman and SWV. D-Nice will also curate a special set featuring LeToya Luckett, David Banner and The LOX's Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch.
“Hip-hop has shaped the world for more than five decades, and Rock the Bells exists to honor the people who made that history and keep the culture moving upward,” LL COOL J said in a statement. “There’s something special about seeing artists and fans from different generations come together under one roof. Bringing that energy back to Newark over Thanksgiving weekend feels right. We’re going to celebrate music, show love to the community and close out Hip-Hop History Month together.”
More acts are expected to be announced before the show goes down on November 29. Last year, Philly's own Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Oschino Vasquez, Omillio Sparks, and Young Gunz reunited onstage as State Property, while Capone and N.O.R.E. ditched the podcast mics to deliver classic bangers from Capone-N-Noreaga's extensive catalog. Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Boosie Badazz, Eric B. & Rakim, Fabolous, Lil' Mo, Plies, Remy Ma, Roxanne Shanté, Scarface, Too $hort, KRS-One, and others also hit the stage.
You can sign up for presale tickets now through August 20 before the general onsale begins Friday, August 21.