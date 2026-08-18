Man Wearing Chucky-Style Mask Seen Terrorizing People In Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a masked man who allegedly terrorized multiple people near City Hall last week, including asking a female jogger if she was "ready to die" before chasing her down the street. The bizarre incident has left downtown workers on edge and prompted authorities to release surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.

According to Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith, the string of incidents occurred on August 12 beginning at 5:18 a.m. near 15th and Chestnut streets. The suspect, wearing what Captain Smith described as a "Chucky doll Halloween-style facemask," ran up to people trying to scare or antagonize them while holding a cellphone in his hand, apparently filming his actions.

The suspect first entered a Dunkin' on 15th and Chestnut streets at 5:20 a.m. but was refused service because of the mask, police said. Over the next 15 to 16 minutes, the masked man continued his spree across multiple locations near City Hall.

At 5:28 a.m., the suspect began chasing a man wearing a reflective vest near 15th and Market streets on the sidewalk in front of Dilworth Plaza. Five minutes later, investigators say he chased a 40-year-old woman who was jogging on the east side of 15th Street. The suspect got in front of the woman while holding a phone and repeatedly asked her, "Are you ready to die?"

The woman ran away screaming for help and injured her leg during the incident, which was captured on surveillance video. The suspect was last seen entering Suburban Station at 5:35 a.m., police said.

Police described the suspect as a thin Black male between 16 and 20 years old, standing approximately five feet eight inches tall. In addition to the mask, he wore all dark clothing. Authorities also released photos showing the suspect with the mask pulled down, revealing a surgical mask covering the lower part of his face.

Captain Smith said investigators are exploring whether the incidents could be linked to online trends or social media challenges. "People think they're doing all kinds of crazy stuff right on these social media sites, TikTok and what have you," Smith said. "Our intelligence unit, they're scouring social media to see if they come across this individual posting this online material."

Police emphasized that as far as they know, the man was not armed. However, authorities noted that during one confrontation, he held his right hand behind his back while threatening a victim.

So far, only one victim has officially reported the masked suspect to police. "He was able to accost a good many of people, most of which haven't come forward yet," Captain Smith said. Investigators are urging others who may have interacted with the suspect to contact authorities.

The man faces multiple charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation. "What I would tell would be offenders, don't. Don't do that stuff in the city of Philadelphia, because we'll find you," Smith warned.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.