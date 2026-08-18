Mets, Phillies Look To Stay Hot Tonight

Tonight, Major League Baseball will see all 30 teams take the field, with the spotlight on two teams aiming to extend their four-game winning streaks. The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres, seeking to maintain their momentum and give fans more to cheer about. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies, currently holding a one-game lead for the second National League (NL) Wild Card, will face off against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies are keen to solidify their position in the postseason race. They recently secured a narrow victory over the Marlins, with Christopher Sánchez playing a pivotal role in the win. The game is scheduled to start at 3:40 p.m. ET.

In another key matchup, the NL Wild Card-leading Chicago Cubs will continue their series against the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox. The Cubs are looking to build on their recent success after a thrilling walk-off win. This game will begin at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Over in the American League (AL), the Baltimore Orioles are in a tight race for the final postseason spot. They will play the New York Yankees, hoping to break a three-way tie. The Orioles recently triumphed over the Tampa Bay Rays, showcasing their offensive strength.

For more details on the MLB schedule and standings, visit the Eli Sports Network.