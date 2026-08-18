Navy Ship Lost Power For Four Days, Had To Be Towed Out Of South China Sea

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer spent four days without power in the South China Sea last month after an engineering failure knocked out essential systems aboard the warship, forcing the vessel to be towed to the Philippines for repairs.

The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, was conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific on July 24, when it suffered an "engineering casualty involving its generators," according to U.S. 7th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Matthew Comer. The failure left the nearly 10,000-ton warship unable to maneuver independently.

The power outage affected critical systems including toilets, air conditioning, galley services, and drinking water. Daytime temperatures in the South China Sea during late July averaged between 89 and 98 degrees Fahrenheit, creating challenging conditions for the crew of 329 to 359 sailors. "There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism, and unwavering steadiness in their response," Comer said in a statement.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls provided cooked meals to the Benfold's crew during the power loss, while other ships from the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group offered additional assistance. On July 28, contractor tugboats towed the disabled destroyer to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Repairs were completed by Friday, August 8, and the Benfold returned to duty. Ship spotters reported the vessel arrived in Yokosuka, Japan, on Thursday, August 14. The Navy has not disclosed whether the Benfold will join the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group, which is heading to the Middle East.

The incident marks the second power failure involving a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Indo-Pacific region this year. In May, the USS Higgins temporarily lost power and propulsion following an engineering casualty in its electrical system. The cause of the Benfold's power outage remains under investigation.