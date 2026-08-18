Newlyweds Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'So Excited' To Be Married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are loving the married life.

The newlyweds are reportedly settling into their marriage well more than one month after the Life of a Showgirl singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said "I do" in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, per People. A source told the outlet that couple are feeling grateful for the life they have built together as they move into this new chapter.

"They're both just so excited that they're husband and wife now," the insider said. "Their relationship feels even more special."

The source added that both Swift and Kelce are "always working, creating or thinking about what comes next" and that "they love living like this."

"They both feel really grateful for everything they have," the source said. "They're very happy."

The "Opalite" musician and the NFL star got married at MSG on July 3 in front of 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Since their nuptials, they have kept a low profile. Swift recently unveiled a new look one month after the ceremony while out in London, while Kelce made short-and-sweet comments about their wedding, calling it the "best night of my life."

"Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," he said. "It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration."