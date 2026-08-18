I know there probably are some verses," he continued. "A lot of the team and they guys sent over everything when we did a blitz to see what was out there."



The project, reportedly titled 2 of America's Most Wanted, was in development at the time of Hussle's death in 2019. Following his brother's passing, Blacc Sam and his team reached out to as many people as possible to find any verse, song, or recording Nip may have left behind. In addition to songs like his collaborations with Bino Rideaux, JAY-Z, and YG, Nipsey was also working on a project with his All Money In artists, which includes Pac-Man, J. Stone, Killer Twine, BH, and others. While there are posthumous projects in the works, Sam said his brother's unreleased solo music will definitely appear on the soundtrack for Nipsey Hussle's documentary."



"I think, for us, the soundtrack to the documentary is where dope records that are close to being complete or don't fully have a project or haven't landed on a project and that are kind of timestamped where you could tell Hussle was younger here or older here, are going to go for the soundtrack of the doc," he said.



Nipsey Hussle's estate and Bino Rideaux just released their second joint album, PROLIFIC. The album features unheard music from the duo alongside collaborations with Leon Thomas, Cardi B, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy and more. Listen to PROLIFIC on iHeartRadio now and list to Bootleg Kev's entire interview with Blacc Sam and Bino Rideaux below.