Nipsey Hussle's Unreleased Music With YG & 'All Money In' Artists Is Coming
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2026
Fans will get to hear even more unreleased music from Nipsey Hussle's vault in the coming months.
During a recent conversation with Bootleg Kev, Blacc Sam, Nipsey's brother, confirmed that the late rapper and YG were working on a joint album. Sam said the project wasn't finished, but he recalled talking to his brother about it and the early sessions with YG and Mustard.
“From my knowledge not a lot of complete records have been finished, but I think that ‘F**k Donald Trump’ came from one of those sessions and they just ended up leaking it, Blacc Sam said.
I know there probably are some verses," he continued. "A lot of the team and they guys sent over everything when we did a blitz to see what was out there."
The project, reportedly titled 2 of America's Most Wanted, was in development at the time of Hussle's death in 2019. Following his brother's passing, Blacc Sam and his team reached out to as many people as possible to find any verse, song, or recording Nip may have left behind. In addition to songs like his collaborations with Bino Rideaux, JAY-Z, and YG, Nipsey was also working on a project with his All Money In artists, which includes Pac-Man, J. Stone, Killer Twine, BH, and others. While there are posthumous projects in the works, Sam said his brother's unreleased solo music will definitely appear on the soundtrack for Nipsey Hussle's documentary."
"I think, for us, the soundtrack to the documentary is where dope records that are close to being complete or don't fully have a project or haven't landed on a project and that are kind of timestamped where you could tell Hussle was younger here or older here, are going to go for the soundtrack of the doc," he said.
Nipsey Hussle's estate and Bino Rideaux just released their second joint album, PROLIFIC. The album features unheard music from the duo alongside collaborations with Leon Thomas, Cardi B, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy and more. Listen to PROLIFIC on iHeartRadio now and list to Bootleg Kev's entire interview with Blacc Sam and Bino Rideaux below.