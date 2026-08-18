Police Say Cocaine Ring Run Out Of Penn State Frat Houses

Authorities have charged 14 individuals, including current and former Penn State students, in connection with a cocaine trafficking operation based out of two fraternity houses. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday (August 17) that the cocaine ring operated primarily from the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, with drugs sourced from Philadelphia and New York.

The investigation, conducted by the State College Police Department and the 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, revealed that fraternity members and pledges were involved in packaging and distributing cocaine. According to Fox43, the operation's leaders, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, were responsible for obtaining large quantities of cocaine.

In addition to the students, Robinson's father, Paul Robinson, faces charges for tampering with evidence. The charges include felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Eight other defendants face misdemeanor charges related to possession and paraphernalia.

TribLive reports that the investigation began in 2023 and involved confidential informants purchasing cocaine from Robinson. Abbatiello was identified as the largest distributor at Penn State. The fraternity houses were used for packaging, which was considered part of the pledging process.

Penn State has placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension. Sigma Chi is not recognized by the university, having been suspended in 2021 for previous violations. The university is cooperating with the investigation and has expressed its commitment to student safety.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office emphasized the seriousness of the charges and the ongoing nature of the investigation. A warrant has been issued for Abbatiello's arrest, and law enforcement continues to monitor drug-related activities on campus.