President Trump Denies Iran Talks, Contradicting Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday (August 18) that the United States is not holding any talks with Iran, directly contradicting statements made by his son-in-law and special envoy, Jared Kushner. The conflicting messages highlight ongoing confusion about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that began in February.

"There are no talks or conversations going on or scheduled with the Islamic Republic of Iran," President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated."

However, Kushner told Fox News on Monday that "positive" and "active" conversations between Washington and Tehran were taking place. He described the dialogue between the two governments as "probably more robust than it's maybe ever been," though he acknowledged Iran was "not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us" regarding a potential deal.

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States meets conditions including lifting the marine blockade and sanctions, as well as freeing Iran's frozen assets. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi responded to President Trump's social media posts by calling the president's claims about the Strait a "delusion."

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran is looking to shift to a "fully offensive" military posture.