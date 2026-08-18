Ravens Legend OJ Brigance Dies At 56

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a beloved figure, OJ Brigance, who passed away on Monday (August 17) at the age of 56. Brigance, a former linebacker, was a key player in the Ravens' Super Bowl victory in 2000 and later became an inspiring presence within the organization as he battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for 19 years.

Brigance was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2007. Despite the challenges of the disease, he continued to serve as a senior adviser for player engagement with the Ravens, a role he began in 2004. His determination and spirit made him a source of motivation for players and staff alike. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti expressed his sorrow, stating, "O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor, and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him."

Born on September 29, 1969, in Houston, Texas, Brigance played college football at Rice University before starting his professional career with the British Columbia Lions in the Canadian Football League. He later joined the Baltimore Stallions, winning the Grey Cup in 1995, and then moved to the NFL, playing for teams including the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis Rams. His lone season with the Ravens in 2000 saw him make a significant impact, including recording the first tackle in Super Bowl 35, which the Ravens won against the New York Giants.

Brigance and his wife, Chanda, founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with ALS. The foundation has raised millions to "equip, encourage, and empower" those affected by the disease. Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome remarked on Brigance's character, saying, "His amazing smile, welcoming nature, and infectious personality made everyone around him feel like family."

Brigance's legacy extends beyond his achievements on the field, as he will be remembered for his courage and resilience in the face of adversity.