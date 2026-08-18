Saints Rookie WR Out Two Months With Injury

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will be sidelined for at least two months due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training camp practice. The injury occurred last Thursday (August 13) during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyson, the eighth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, had been impressing during training camp before the setback.

According to NFL Media, Tyson's injury is not related to his previous hamstring issues from his college days at Arizona State and Colorado. Saints head coach Kellen Moore emphasized that the injury was an unfortunate incident and not a result of Tyson's medical history. "Any player in that situation probably has the same diagnosis coming out of this," Moore said, as reported by ESPN.

The Saints will start their regular season against the Detroit Lions on September 13, and Tyson's absence is expected to extend until at least Week 6, when the team faces the New York Giants. In Tyson's absence, CBS Sports reports that DeVaughn Vele is likely to take on the No. 2 receiver role, alongside star wideout Chris Olave.

The Saints have options to fill the gap left by Tyson, including fellow rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown. Additionally, the team could explore free-agent signings or trades to bolster their receiving corps. Despite the setback, Coach Moore remains optimistic about Tyson's recovery and future contributions to the team.