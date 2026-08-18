Severe Weather Threat Set To Impact Midwest

A severe weather threat is poised to affect the Midwest, bringing the potential for large hail and isolated tornadoes today (Tuesday, August 18). The storms are expected to develop across parts of Nebraska and Iowa, with the possibility of merging into a larger storm complex by evening. This could lead to damaging winds reaching northeast Kansas and northern Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms in the region, highlighting the potential for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. According to Fox Weather, the threat of flash flooding also persists, especially in areas already saturated from recent storms.

Earlier this week, the Midwest experienced a powerful derecho that caused widespread damage, including downed trees and power lines, as well as significant flooding in Indiana. Wind gusts reached up to 99 mph in Gary, Indiana, leaving many without power. Iowa Weather reports that while the state enjoyed a brief respite from the storms, conditions are expected to worsen again as the week progresses.

The severe weather threat is expected to shift south as the week continues, with areas like Arkansas, Missouri, and western Kentucky facing similar risks. Ryan Hall, Y'all notes that the atmosphere remains volatile, with the potential for significant tornado and wind threats as the system moves eastward.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed through local weather updates and be prepared for potential severe weather conditions.