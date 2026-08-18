Slipknot, Sid Wilson Part Ways After Nearly 20 Years

Slipknot has officially parted ways with longtime turntablist Sid Wilson.

The band announced the news on Friday (Aug. 14), two weeks after reports surfaced that Wilson had been fired from the masked metal group.

“Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson,” the band said in a statement shared on their Instagram. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Wilson joined the group in 1998 and remained with the band for nearly three decades. He is the latest longtime member to depart the group, following percussionist Chris Fehn’s exit in 2019 and sampler-keyboardist Craig Jones’ departure in 2023.

Slipknot has also experienced several major losses over the years. Founding drummer Joey Jordison was dismissed from the band in 2013 and died in 2021 at age 46. Founding bassist Paul Gray died in 2010 while still a member of the group.

Back in March, an insider told the Daily Mail that the rocker and Kelly Osbourne "decided to call off their engagement," nearly eight months after Wilson popped the question. Osbourne and Wilson share son Sidney together.