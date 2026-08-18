Solange Pens Touching Tribute To 'Bring It On' Costar Hayden Panettiere

Solange Knowles is paying tribute to her Bring It On: All or Nothing costar Hayden Panettiere after her sudden death.

On Tuesday (August 18), Solange took to her Instagram Stories to pen a touching message to Panettiere, sharing a screenshot of them laughing together while filming the beloved 2006 movie, per Page Six.

"Rest in peace hayden," she wrote. "in peace, because you are so deserving of it."

Though they portrayed rivals-turned-friends in the third installment of the Bring It On franchise, the animosity was only on screen. The "Cranes in the Sky" musician praised the late actress for living "courageously" and continuing to strive for vulnerability and healing in her life.

"We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched u so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story: we watched your endless quest for vulnerability, and healing," she said. "I salute your journey and I honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people... reaching people we couldn't have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light."

She concluded, "The light surrounds you now rest easy hayden."

Panettiere died August 16 at 36 years old after she was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. According to People, officials were heard discussing discussing an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" around the time workers responded to the scene. The Greenville County Coroner's Office later said that responders arrived to find a female in cardiac arrest, later identified as Panettiere, and despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following news of her death, tributes from friends and colleagues poured out on social media mourning the heartbreaking loss, including her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. They shared 11-year-old daughter Kaya.